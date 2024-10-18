Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

Dallas Stars (4-1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2-3)

Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024

Saturday, October 19, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Oilers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-130) Oilers (+108) 6.5

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (56.2%)

Stars vs Oilers Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Oilers on October 19, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Oilers, Dallas is the favorite at -130, and Edmonton is +108 playing on the road.

