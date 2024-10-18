menu item
NHL

Stars vs Oilers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 19

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Saturday slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Stars vs Oilers Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (4-1) vs. Edmonton Oilers (2-3)
  • Date: Saturday, October 19, 2024
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Oilers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Stars (-130)Oilers (+108)6.5

Stars vs Oilers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (56.2%)

Stars vs Oilers Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Stars vs Oilers Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Stars-Oilers on October 19, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Stars vs Oilers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Oilers, Dallas is the favorite at -130, and Edmonton is +108 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

