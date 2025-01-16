NHL
Stars vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 16
The NHL's Thursday slate includes the Dallas Stars facing the Montreal Canadiens.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Stars vs Canadiens Game Info
- Dallas Stars (28-14-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (21-18-4)
- Date: Thursday, January 16, 2025
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Canadiens Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-260)
|Canadiens (+210)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Stars win (69.7%)
Stars vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Stars. The Canadiens are -124 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +102.
Stars vs Canadiens Over/Under
- An over/under of 5.5 has been set for Stars-Canadiens on January 16, with the over being -128 and the under +104.
Stars vs Canadiens Moneyline
- Montreal is a +210 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -260 favorite at home.