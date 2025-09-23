Spencer Rattler Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), quarterback Spencer Rattler and the New Orleans Saints will face the Buffalo Bills, who have the second-ranked pass defense in the league (131.3 yards allowed per game).

Spencer Rattler Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills

New Orleans Saints at Buffalo Bills Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 12.7

12.7 Projected Passing Yards: 210.85

210.85 Projected Passing TDs: 1.06

1.06 Projected Rushing Yards: 12.97

12.97 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Rattler Fantasy Performance

With 44.9 fantasy points this season (15.0 per game), Rattler is the 16th-ranked player at the QB position. He ranks 22nd among all players.

Last week against the Seattle Seahawks, Rattler completed 71.8% of his passes for 218 yards, with one touchdown and one interception with 10 rushing yards on the ground, good for 11.7 fantasy points.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo is yet to allow someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Bills this year.

Buffalo has allowed two players to pass for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Bills have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Buffalo has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

The Bills have given up a touchdown catch by five players this season.

Buffalo has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed one player to pick up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of three players have rushed for at least one TD against Buffalo this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Bills this season.

