Spencer Rattler Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Seahawks

Quarterback Spencer Rattler faces a matchup versus the 21st-ranked pass defense in the league (230 yards allowed per game) in Week 3, when his New Orleans Saints take on the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.

For more details on Rattler, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, read this piece before his upcoming game against the Seahawks.

Spencer Rattler Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks

New Orleans Saints at Seattle Seahawks Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 13.7

13.7 Projected Passing Yards: 218.40

218.40 Projected Passing TDs: 1.14

1.14 Projected Rushing Yards: 15.90

15.90 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.11

Projections provided by numberFire

Rattler Fantasy Performance

Among players at the QB position, Rattler is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (23rd overall), with 33.2 total fantasy points (16.6 per game).

Through two games this season, Rattler has completed 52-of-80 passes for 421 yards, with three passing touchdowns and zero interceptions, resulting in 33.2 fantasy points. With his legs, he's added 43 rushing yards on eight attempts.

Last week against the San Francisco 49ers, Rattler completed 73.5% of his passes for 207 yards, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions with 14 rushing yards on the ground, good for 21.7 fantasy points.

Seahawks Defensive Performance

Seattle has not allowed a player to put up more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Two players have thrown for at least one TD against the Seahawks this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two touchdowns against Seattle this season.

The Seahawks have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have allowed a touchdown catch by three players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus Seattle this year.

The Seahawks have not given up more than 100 yards rushing to an opposing player this season.

Seattle has not allowed an opposing player to rush for a touchdown in a game this season.

