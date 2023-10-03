Skyy Moore Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Wide receiver Skyy Moore has a matchup versus the 20th-ranked passing defense in the league (233.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 5, when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Considering Moore for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game versus the Vikings? We've got stats and info for you below.

Moore vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.51

4.51 Projected Receiving Yards: 29.45

29.45 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.19

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

With 19.5 fantasy points in 2023 (4.9 per game), Moore is the 62nd-ranked player at the WR position and 148th among all players.

In his last three games, Moore has tallied 112 yards and one score on seven catches (12 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 19.1 fantasy points (6.4 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Moore's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, when he completed 0.0% of his passes for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 13.0 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Skyy Moore had his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, when he put up just 0.4 fantasy points (1 reception, 4 yards).

Vikings Defensive Performance

Minnesota has allowed one player to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Vikings this year.

Minnesota has given up two or more passing TDs to two opposing QBs this year.

The Vikings have allowed one player to pass for at least three TDs in a game this season.

Minnesota has allowed three players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Vikings have allowed six players to catch a TD pass versus them this season.

Minnesota has allowed one player to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to one player this season.

A total of two players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

