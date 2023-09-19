Skyy Moore Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Bears

Wideout Skyy Moore is looking at a matchup versus the 27th-ranked pass defense in the league (277 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, when his Kansas City Chiefs meet the Chicago Bears, Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

With Moore's next game versus the Bears, should you think about him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Moore vs. Bears Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 5.12

5.12 Projected Receiving Yards: 35.02

35.02 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.24

Projections provided by numberFire

Moore Fantasy Performance

Moore is currently the 47th-ranked fantasy player at his position (113th overall), tallying 13.4 total fantasy points (6.7 per game).

Through two games this year, Moore has posted 13.4 fantasy points, as he's caught three passes on seven targets for 70 yards and one touchdown.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Moore posted 13.0 fantasy points, tallying three receptions on four targets for 70 yards and one TD.

Bears Defensive Performance

One player has registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Chicago this year.

The Bears have given up at least one passing TD to two opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs versus Chicago this season.

One player have thrown for at least three TDs in a game against the Bears this season.

Chicago has allowed one player to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bears have allowed three players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Chicago has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this year.

The Bears' defense has not allowed a player to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

A total of two players have run for at least one touchdown against Chicago this season.

No player has run for more than one touchdown versus the Bears this season.

