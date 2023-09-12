Skyy Moore Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs wideout Skyy Moore will be up against the team with last season's 28th-ranked passing defense, the Jacksonville Jaguars (238.5 yards conceded per game), in Week 2 -- kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Moore's next game against the Jaguars, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Moore vs. Jaguars Game Info

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 2.93

2.93 Projected Receiving Yards: 17.58

17.58 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.13



Moore 2022 Fantasy Performance

Moore picked up 21.4 fantasy points (1.3 per game), 121st at his position and 326th in the league.

In his one game this season, Moore accumulated 0.4 fantasy points. He had zero receiving yards on zero catches (three targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 4 last year versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Moore put up a season-high 6.8 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, four yards and one touchdown.

In his second-best performance last season, Moore picked up 6.3 fantasy points -- via five receptions, 63 yards -- in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore accumulated -2.0 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on one target -- in his worst game of the season, Week 7 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Jaguars Defensive Performance

Last year, Jacksonville allowed four quarterbacks to amass more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Jaguars allowed 12 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Jacksonville allowed two or more touchdown passes to seven opposing QBs.

Last season, the Jaguars allowed four players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Jacksonville let four players pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Jaguars allowed 21 players to reel in a TD pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Jacksonville allowed four players to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

In terms of run D, the Jaguars allowed five players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Jacksonville last season, 13 players ran for at least one TD.

The Jaguars allowed at least two rushing TDs on the ground to one player last season.

