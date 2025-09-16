Saquon Barkley Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Rams

Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles will meet the Los Angeles Rams and their 17th-ranked rushing defense (111.5 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Considering Barkley for your DFS lineup, with his next game against the Rams? We've got stats and info for you in this article.

Saquon Barkley Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams Game Date: September 21, 2025

September 21, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 16.1

16.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 17.1

17.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 100.56

100.56 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.70

0.70 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.42

15.42 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Barkley Fantasy Performance

At the RB position, Barkley is currently the ninth-ranked fantasy player (36th overall), putting up 29.8 total fantasy points (14.9 per game).

Through two games this season, Barkley has 29.8 total fantasy points, toting the ball 40 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns. As a pass-catcher, he has added 30 yards on six catches (seven targets).

Last week against the Kansas City Chiefs, Barkley produced 15.4 fantasy points, carrying the ball 22 times for 88 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with two receptions for six yards as a receiver.

Rams Defensive Performance

Los Angeles is yet to allow someone to record over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Rams have given up at least one passing TD to one opposing QB this season.

Los Angeles has not allowed a player to pass for more than one TD in a game this year.

No player has recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Los Angeles this season.

The Rams have allowed one player to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Los Angeles has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Rams' defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed a rushing touchdown to an opposing player this season.

