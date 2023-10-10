Samaje Perine Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Chiefs

In Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), running back Samaje Perine and the Denver Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs, who have the 11th-ranked run defense in the league (97.2 yards allowed per game).

With Perine's next game against the Chiefs, should you consider him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Perine this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Perine vs. Chiefs Game Info

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.16

4.16 Projected Rushing Yards: 16.82

16.82 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.08

0.08 Projected Receiving Yards: 15.54

15.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.08

Projections provided by numberFire

Perine Fantasy Performance

Perine has piled up 23.6 fantasy points in 2023 (4.7 per game), which ranks him 42nd at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 147 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Perine has put up 13.4 fantasy points (4.5 per game), rushing for 43 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 15 carries. He has also contributed 111 yards on eight catches (10 targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Perine's season as a fantasy producer came against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, as he posted 7.8 fantasy points by hauling in four passes (on four targets) for 37 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Samaje Perine disappointed his fantasy managers against the Washington Commanders in Week 2, when he managed only 2.4 fantasy points (1 carry, 4 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

Kansas City has not allowed a player to record more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Four players have thrown for at least one TD against the Chiefs this year.

Kansas City has given up two or more TD passes to two opposing QBs this season.

No opposing QB has passed for more than two TDs in a game versus the Chiefs this season.

A total of one player has collected over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Kansas City this season.

The Chiefs have allowed a TD catch by six players this season.

Kansas City has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this season.

The Chiefs' defense has not allowed a player to pile up over 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Kansas City has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this year.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Chiefs this season.

Want more data and analysis on Samaje Perine? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.