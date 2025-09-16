Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 3: Stats and Projections vs. Ravens

Sam LaPorta and the Detroit Lions will face the Baltimore Ravens and their 31st-ranked passing defense (298 yards conceded per game) in Week 3, on Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is LaPorta a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Ravens? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing LaPorta this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Sam LaPorta Week 3 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens Game Date: September 22, 2025

September 22, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.1

11.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.69

59.69 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.41

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

LaPorta is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player at his position (164th overall), putting up 10.5 total fantasy points (5.3 per game).

Through two games this season, LaPorta has compiled 10.5 total fantasy points, catching nine balls (on 13 targets) for 105 yards and zero touchdowns.

Last week against the Chicago Bears, LaPorta produced 2.6 fantasy points, recording three receptions on four targets for 26 yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Ravens Defensive Performance

Baltimore has given up over 300 yards passing to one player this season.

The Ravens have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Baltimore has allowed one player to throw for two or more TDs in a game this season.

The Ravens have not allowed a player to throw for at least three touchdowns against them in a game this season.

Baltimore has given up more than 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

The Ravens have allowed four players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass versus Baltimore this year.

The Ravens' defense has not allowed a player to pick up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Baltimore has allowed two players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

A total of One player has rushed for more than one touchdown versus the Ravens this season.

Want more data and analysis on Sam LaPorta? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.