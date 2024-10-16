Run It Back: Wednesday, October 16th, 2024

Run It Back is officially here for a 3rd season!

On Wednesday's edition of Run it Back, the crew welcomes newly acquired Phoenix Suns point guard Tyus Jones. He talks about what it is going to be like playing along side Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker.

Also, Lou Williams, Chandler Parsons and Michelle Beadle weigh in on which first year head coach will have the most success, if SGA is primed to win MVP, and if Anthony Edwards will have more success without Karl-Anthony Towns.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!