Run It Back: Wednesday, January 29th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams!

On Wednesday's episode, Michelle Beadle and Lou Williams are joined by Sam Amick, Senior NBA Writer for The Athletic, to discuss the latest rumors surrounding Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox potentially being on the trade market.

Amick also weighs in on who should be the front-runner for MVP as the season hits its midway point.

The crew wraps up the show with their thoughts on Bronny James getting more minutes in the game against the Philadelphia 76ers last night.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league. Each episode will be posted after the fact on FanDuel's YouTube page. You can also get each episode in podcast form on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or by subscribing wherever you get your podcasts. You may download this episode by clicking the download button in the player below. To watch FanDuel TV online, simply visit fanduel.com/watch and log in with your FanDuel account for free access. Get the latest from Run It Back on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!