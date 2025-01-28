Run It Back: Tuesday, January 28th, 2025

Run It Back is officially here for a third season with Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams!

On Tuesday's episode, the crew sits down with four-time All-Star DeMarcus Cousins to discuss Jimmy Butler’s latest suspension and where both he and the team should go from here.

Cousins also shares his insight on Anthony Davis asking to play the 4 position and whether the Los Angeles Lakers should target another big man.

The crew wraps up the show by previewing tonight’s Lakers vs. Philadelphia 76ers matchup.

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, and Lou Williams discuss the day's biggest NBA games, match-ups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

