Rico Dowdle Fantasy Week 18: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Commanders

Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle will take on the 28th-ranked rushing defense of the Washington Commanders (136.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 18, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With Dowdle's next game against the Commanders, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? Scroll down for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Dowdle this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Dowdle vs. Commanders Game Info

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders Game Day: January 5, 2025

January 5, 2025 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 12.3

12.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 13.1

13.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 82.60

82.60 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.45

0.45 Projected Receiving Yards: 11.98

11.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.07

Projections provided by numberFire

Dowdle Fantasy Performance

Dowdle has put up 144.4 fantasy points in 2024 (9.6 per game), which ranks him 24th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 75 player in fantasy football.

During his last three games, Dowdle has delivered 28.8 total fantasy points (9.6 per game), running the ball 61 times for 276 yards and zero scores. As a receiver, he has tacked on 32 yards on four receptions (four targets).

Dowdle has delivered 61.2 total fantasy points (12.2 per game) during his last five games, running the ball 101 times for 519 yards and one score. As a pass-catcher, he has tacked on 53 yards on eight receptions (nine targets).

The high point of Dowdle's fantasy season so far was Week 13 against the New York Giants, when he caught three balls on three targets for 11 yards, good for 18.3 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Rico Dowdle delivered his worst fantasy-point total of the season (3.2 points) in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, running for 26 yards on eight carries with one catch for six yards.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Commanders Defensive Performance

Two players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed at least one passing TD to 14 opposing QBs this year.

A total of seven players have thrown for two or more TDs versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed three or more passing TDs to three opposing QBs this year.

A total of four players have recorded over 100 yards receiving in a game versus Washington this year.

The Commanders have allowed 22 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

A total of three players have caught more than one TD pass against Washington this season.

Five players have put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Commanders this year.

Washington has allowed 13 players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this season.

The Commanders have allowed four players to score more than one rushing TD in a game this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rico Dowdle? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.