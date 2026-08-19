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Ricky Pearsall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Ricky Pearsall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers' Ricky Pearsall was 78th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 52.6. Heading into 2026, he is the 44th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Ricky Pearsall Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pearsall's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2025 Fantasy Points44.124475
2026 Projected Fantasy Points94.612443

Ricky Pearsall 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Pearsall finished with 11.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 117 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Seahawks10.8741080
Week 2@Saints5.264560
Week 3Cardinals11.71181170
Week 4Jaguars4.654460
Week 11@Cardinals0.02100
Week 12Panthers0.84260
Week 13@Browns1.432140

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Ricky Pearsall vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers threw the ball on 54.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Pearsall's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Ricky Pearsall533652804
Christian McCaffrey129102924725
Deebo Samuel9972727511
George Kittle6957628712

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Want more data and analysis on Ricky Pearsall? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

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