Ricky Pearsall 2026 Fantasy Football Outlook

Last season, the San Francisco 49ers' Ricky Pearsall was 78th among all NFL wide receivers in fantasy points, with 52.6. Heading into 2026, he is the 44th-ranked fantasy pick at his position (by average draft position), and for lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

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Ricky Pearsall Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Pearsall's fantasy outlook for 2026 per 2025 data and this season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2025 Fantasy Points 44.1 244 75 2026 Projected Fantasy Points 94.6 124 43

Ricky Pearsall 2025 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Pearsall finished with 11.7 fantasy points -- eight receptions, 117 yards. That was in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals. See the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 10.8 7 4 108 0 Week 2 @Saints 5.2 6 4 56 0 Week 3 Cardinals 11.7 11 8 117 0 Week 4 Jaguars 4.6 5 4 46 0 Week 11 @Cardinals 0.0 2 1 0 0 Week 12 Panthers 0.8 4 2 6 0 Week 13 @Browns 1.4 3 2 14 0 View Full Table ChevronDown

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Ricky Pearsall vs. Other 49ers Receivers

The 49ers threw the ball on 54.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 45.6% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 10th in the NFL in points scored. Below is a glance at how Pearsall's 2025 receiving figures stack up against his San Francisco 49ers teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Ricky Pearsall 53 36 528 0 4 Christian McCaffrey 129 102 924 7 25 Deebo Samuel 99 72 727 5 11 George Kittle 69 57 628 7 12

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