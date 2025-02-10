Richard Pitino: "There's Some Similarities Between St. John's and Louisville."

Richard Pitino coached against St. John's earlier this week when the Red Storm beat New Mexico at MSG, and he was an assistant in 2012 when Rick Pitino led Louisville to the Final Four.

The younger Pitino sees some common threads between the two teams.

"There's similarities with the quickness, the toughness, the length," Richard Pitino said this week on the College Hoops Today Podcast. "They're not shooting the ball great right now, but here's the amazing thing -- it doesn't matter to them. The good thing about their team? Their style travels. That's why they were able to go into Gampel Pavilion and beat UConn. That Louisville team may have had some guys like Peyton Siva and Russ Smith who could score the ball a little bit better, but if St. John's starts to shoot it a little bit better, they'll be able to beat any team in the country."

The Lobos were ranked 31st in this week's ROTHSTEIN 45 while St. John's checked in at 10th.

