Rice vs UConn Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 6 Game

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Rice Owls and the UConn Huskies.

Rice vs UConn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Rice: (-400) | UConn: (+310)

Rice: (-400) | UConn: (+310) Spread: Rice: -9.5 (-112) | UConn: +9.5 (-108)

Rice: -9.5 (-112) | UConn: +9.5 (-108) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Rice vs UConn Betting Trends

Rice is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

Rice has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

UConn has won twice against the spread this season.

UConn has won once ATS (1-1) as a 9.5-point underdog or greater this year.

A pair of UConn five games in 2023 have gone over the point total.

Rice vs UConn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Owls win (70.8%)

Rice vs UConn Point Spread

UConn is the underdog by 9.5 points against Rice. UConn is -112 to cover the spread, and Rice is -108.

Rice vs UConn Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Rice-UConn game on October 7, with the over available at -108 and the under at -112.

Rice vs UConn Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rice vs. UConn reveal Rice as the favorite (-400) and UConn as the underdog (+310).

Rice vs. UConn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rice 33 47 28.8 89 53.0 2 5 UConn 17 124 31.6 106 47.9 3 5

