Reds vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds face the Minnesota Twins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Reds vs Twins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (79-74) vs. Minnesota Twins (80-72)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network

Reds vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | MIN: (+108)

CIN: (-126) | MIN: (+108) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+160) | MIN: +1.5 (-194)

CIN: -1.5 (+160) | MIN: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-6, 4.45 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 7-6, 3.67 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the mound, while Ober (7-6) will answer the bell for the Twins. Greene's team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Greene's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Twins have gone 10-12-0 against the spread when Ober starts. The Twins are 5-2 in Ober's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Reds vs Twins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.7%)

Reds vs Twins Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Twins reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-126) and Minnesota as the underdog (+108) on the road.

Reds vs Twins Spread

The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Twins are -194 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +160.

Reds vs Twins Over/Under

Reds versus Twins on September 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Reds vs Twins Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (58.8%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 12 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 152 opportunities.

The Reds have posted a record of 90-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Twins have won 18 of the 47 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.3%).

Minnesota is 13-17 (winning 43.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.

The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-70-7 record against the over/under.

The Twins have a 70-79-0 record ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 147 hits and an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458. He's batting .269.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 48th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Steer has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

TJ Friedl has 20 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He ranks 37th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Friedl takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk.

Jonathan India is batting .242 with a .402 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.

Jake Fraley is batting .266 with a .350 OBP and 64 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Max Kepler is batting .255 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Kepler hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with a double, two triples, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Carlos Correa leads his team with 118 hits and a .312 on-base percentage, with a team-best .399 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .230.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.

Willi Castro is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.

Royce Lewis is batting .309 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.

Reds vs. Twins Head to Head

9/19/2023: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

