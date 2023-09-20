Reds vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Cincinnati Reds face the Minnesota Twins.
Reds vs Twins Game Info
- Cincinnati Reds (79-74) vs. Minnesota Twins (80-72)
- Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023
- Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: MLB Network
Reds vs Twins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CIN: (-126) | MIN: (+108)
- Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+160) | MIN: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Reds vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-6, 4.45 ERA vs Bailey Ober (Twins) - 7-6, 3.67 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Hunter Greene (4-6) to the mound, while Ober (7-6) will answer the bell for the Twins. Greene's team is 9-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Greene's team has been victorious in 40% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 2-3. The Twins have gone 10-12-0 against the spread when Ober starts. The Twins are 5-2 in Ober's seven starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Reds vs Twins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Twins win (52.7%)
Reds vs Twins Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Reds vs. Twins reveal Cincinnati as the favorite (-126) and Minnesota as the underdog (+108) on the road.
Reds vs Twins Spread
- The Twins are at +1.5 on the runline against the Reds. The Twins are -194 to cover the spread, and the Reds are +160.
Reds vs Twins Over/Under
- Reds versus Twins on September 20 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.
Reds vs Twins Betting Trends
- The Reds have been favorites in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (58.8%) in those contests.
- This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 12 times in 20 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.
- The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 75 of their 152 opportunities.
- The Reds have posted a record of 90-63-0 against the spread this season.
- The Twins have won 18 of the 47 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (38.3%).
- Minnesota is 13-17 (winning 43.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +108 or longer.
- The Twins have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times this season for a 72-70-7 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have a 70-79-0 record ATS this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Spencer Steer leads Cincinnati with 147 hits and an OBP of .358, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .458. He's batting .269.
- Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 48th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Steer has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
- TJ Friedl has 20 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He's batting .273 and slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .341.
- He ranks 37th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging among qualified hitters.
- Friedl takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a walk.
- Jonathan India is batting .242 with a .402 slugging percentage and 57 RBI this year.
- Jake Fraley is batting .266 with a .350 OBP and 64 RBI for Cincinnati this season.
Twins Player Leaders
- Max Kepler is batting .255 with 21 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .325.
- Kepler hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .333 with a double, two triples, a home run, five walks and seven RBI.
- Carlos Correa leads his team with 118 hits and a .312 on-base percentage, with a team-best .399 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .230.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 105th in slugging percentage.
- Willi Castro is hitting .249 with 18 doubles, four triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Royce Lewis is batting .309 with seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks.
Reds vs. Twins Head to Head
- 9/19/2023: 7-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 9/18/2023: 7-3 CIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
