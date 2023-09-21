Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 3:29 PM

The Boston Red Sox are among the MLB teams in action on Friday, up against the Chicago White Sox.

Red Sox vs White Sox Game Info

Boston Red Sox (75-78) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-95)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN

Red Sox vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-215) | CHW: (+180)

BOS: (-215) | CHW: (+180) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (-102) | CHW: +1.5 (-118)

BOS: -1.5 (-102) | CHW: +1.5 (-118) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Red Sox vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Red Sox) - 6-4, 4.66 ERA vs Touki Toussaint (White Sox) - 4-7, 5.40 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Sale (6-4) for the Red Sox and Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox. Sale and his team are 11-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Sale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-5. The White Sox have a 5-8-0 record against the spread in Toussaint's starts. The White Sox have a 4-7 record in Toussaint's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Red Sox vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (68%)

Red Sox vs White Sox Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -215 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +180 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs White Sox Spread

The Red Sox are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are -102 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -118.

Red Sox vs White Sox Over/Under

The over/under for Red Sox-White Sox on September 22 is 9.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Red Sox vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 33 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 5-2 when favored by -215 or more this year.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 79 of their 151 opportunities.

The Red Sox are 72-79-0 against the spread in their 151 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have been the underdog on the moneyline 100 total times this season. They've gone 31-69 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer, Chicago has a record of 5-5 (50%).

The White Sox have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-75-8).

The White Sox have collected a 73-77-0 record against the spread this season (covering 48.7% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers leads Boston in slugging percentage (.514) and total hits (151) this season. He's batting .274 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 37th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Justin Turner is hitting .280 with 30 doubles, 23 home runs and 51 walks, while slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 21st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging in the major leagues.

Masataka Yoshida has 145 hits this season and has a slash line of .285/.337/.442.

Yoshida brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .176 with two RBI.

Alex Verdugo has 13 home runs, 54 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Verdugo has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .111 with .

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has accumulated a team-best slugging percentage (.541) and leads the White Sox in hits (142). He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 64th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .262 with 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .436 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He is currently 72nd in batting average, 98th in on-base percentage and 74th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Andrew Benintendi has a team-high OBP (.329) and slugging percentage (.360).

Eloy Jimenez is batting .269 with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Red Sox vs. White Sox Head to Head

5/8/2022: 3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

3-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/25/2023: 4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/23/2023: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/26/2022: 16-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/25/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/24/2022: 16-3 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

16-3 BOS (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/7/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/7/2022: 3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/6/2022: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

