Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (68-64) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (65-69)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024
Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Coverage: SNET

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-136) | TOR: (+116)

BOS: (-136) | TOR: (+116) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170)

BOS: -1.5 (+140) | TOR: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello (Red Sox) - 11-6, 4.95 ERA vs Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 9-12, 4.41 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Brayan Bello (11-6, 4.95 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Chris Bassitt (9-12, 4.41 ERA). Bello and his team have a record of 11-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Bello's team has a record of 7-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays are 12-14-0 ATS in Bassitt's 26 starts with a set spread. The Blue Jays have a 4-10 record in Bassitt's 14 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (53.8%)

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Blue Jays, Boston is the favorite at -136, and Toronto is +116 playing on the road.

The Red Sox are hosting the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +140 to cover the runline, with the Blue Jays being -170.

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Red Sox-Blue Jays on August 28, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 34, or 54%, of the 63 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 19 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 70 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 60-69-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.

The Blue Jays have won 19 of the 59 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (32.2%).

Toronto has gone 12-14 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (46.2%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 68 times this season for a 68-58-3 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have put together a 64-65-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.6% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .528, fueled by 75 extra-base hits. He has a .294 batting average and an on-base percentage of .354.

He is 12th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Duran will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and four RBI.

Rafael Devers has 131 hits and an OBP of .369, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .290 and slugging .571.

His batting average is 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 11th, and his slugging percentage sixth.

Ceddanne Rafaela has collected 120 base hits, an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Wilyer Abreu is batting .269 with a .338 OBP and 51 RBI for Boston this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has put up a team-best OBP (.398) and slugging percentage (.558), and leads the Blue Jays in hits (164, while batting .322).

He ranks third in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Guerrero brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI.

George Springer has 17 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 52 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .390 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified players, his batting average places him 128th, his on-base percentage ranks 107th, and he is 106th in slugging.

Daulton Varsho has 19 doubles, seven triples, 16 home runs and 44 walks while batting .221.

Ernie Clement is hitting .261 with 18 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Red Sox vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/27/2024: 6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 8/26/2024: 7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-3 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/25/2024: 9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 TOR (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-6 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/19/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/18/2024: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 6/17/2024: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/17/2023: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/16/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/15/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

