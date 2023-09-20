Rays vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

Odds updated as of 3:31 PM

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Angels Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (93-59) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-83)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: BSSUN

Rays vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-220) | LAA: (+184)

TB: (-220) | LAA: (+184) Spread: TB: -1.5 (-105) | LAA: +1.5 (-114)

TB: -1.5 (-105) | LAA: +1.5 (-114) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rays vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Aaron Civale (Rays) - 7-3, 3.06 ERA vs Reid Detmers (Angels) - 3-10, 4.84 ERA

The Rays will give the nod to Aaron Civale (7-3) versus the Angels and Detmers (3-10). Civale's team is 11-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Civale starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 8-4. The Angels are 9-17-0 against the spread when Detmers starts. The Angels are 6-10 in Detmers' 16 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (63.5%)

Rays vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Rays, Los Angeles is the underdog at +184, and Tampa Bay is -220 playing at home.

Rays vs Angels Spread

The Rays are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Angels. The Rays are -105 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -114.

Rays vs Angels Over/Under

Rays versus Angels, on September 20, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Angels Betting Trends

The Rays have been chosen as favorites in 121 games this year and have walked away with the win 80 times (66.1%) in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 17-4 when favored by -220 or more this year.

The Rays and their opponents have gone over in 79 of their 151 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays are 85-66-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 78 total times this season. They've finished 31-47 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 1-2 record (winning only 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +184 or longer.

In the 150 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Angels, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 78 times (78-68-4).

The Angels have covered 45.3% of their games this season, going 68-82-0 against the spread.

Rays Player Leaders

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 163 hits and an OBP of .402, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .507. He's batting .323.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 16th in slugging.

Randy Arozarena is hitting .260 with 17 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 76 walks. He's slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 77th, his on-base percentage 15th, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Isaac Paredes has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .353 and a slugging percentage of .489 this season.

Josh Lowe is batting .281 with a .323 OBP and 75 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Lowe takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .158 with two doubles and two walks.

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is hitting .256 with 26 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 81st in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Randal Grichuk has 26 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 27 walks while batting .270. He's slugging .461 with an on-base percentage of .325.

C.J. Cron is hitting .252 with 12 doubles, 12 home runs and 17 walks.

Zach Neto is batting .224 with 14 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks.

Rays vs. Angels Head to Head

9/19/2023: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/19/2023: 18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

18-4 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/19/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/18/2023: 9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

9-6 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/25/2022: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/24/2022: 4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

4-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 8/23/2022: 11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

11-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/22/2022: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 5/11/2022: 4-2 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-2 TB (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/10/2022: 12-0 LAA (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!