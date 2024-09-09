Rashod Bateman 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Going into the 2024 season, the Baltimore Ravens' Rashod Bateman was the 79th-ranked fantasy WR (by average draft position), and last week he picked up 5.3 points. For lots more stats and fantasy projections on him, check out this article.

Rashod Bateman Key Fantasy Stats

Take a peek at Bateman's fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 44.5 259 88 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 79.2 171 71

Rashod Bateman 2023 Game-by-Game

In his best game of the season, Bateman finished with 7.0 fantasy points -- one reception, 10 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 11 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Look at the rest of his last-season game log here:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Chiefs 5.3 5 2 53 0

Rashod Bateman vs. Other Ravens Receivers

The Ravens threw the football on 47.7% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 52.3% of the time. That offensive attack ranked fourth in the NFL in points scored. Here's a look at how Bateman's 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Baltimore Ravens teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Rashod Bateman 56 32 367 1 3 Zay Flowers 108 77 858 5 13 Mark Andrews 61 45 544 6 14 Isaiah Likely 40 30 411 5 7

