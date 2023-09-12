Rashaad Penny Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings

Rashaad Penny and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Minnesota Vikings -- whose run defense was ranked 20th in the NFL last year (123.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.

Is Penny a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Vikings? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.

Thinking about playing Penny this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Penny vs. Vikings Game Info

Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings Game Day: September 14, 2023

September 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 6.08

6.08 Projected Rushing Yards: 37.07

37.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28

0.28 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.52

5.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Penny 2022 Fantasy Performance

With 48.2 fantasy points (9.6 per game), Penny was 59th at his position (and 227th in the league).

Penny picked up 27.7 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 151 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 4 versus the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last year.

In Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, Penny put up 6.9 fantasy points (his second-best total last season), via these numbers: 14 carries, 66 yards.

Penny picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which ended up being his worst game of the season.

Penny collected 5.4 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 54 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 5 versus the New Orleans Saints.

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

Vikings Defensive Performance

Last year, Minnesota allowed eight quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Vikings allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Through the air last season, Minnesota gave up at least two passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.

Last season, the Vikings allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.

Through the air, Minnesota gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Vikings allowed 21 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.

Against Minnesota last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In the ground game, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.

In terms of run defense, Minnesota gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.

Four players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings last year.

Want more data and analysis on Rashaad Penny? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.