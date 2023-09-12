Rashaad Penny Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Vikings
Rashaad Penny and the Philadelphia Eagles will play the Minnesota Vikings -- whose run defense was ranked 20th in the NFL last year (123.1 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Is Penny a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Vikings? More stats and info can be found in this article, so take a look.
Penny vs. Vikings Game Info
- Matchup: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Minnesota Vikings
- Game Day: September 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Projected Fantasy Points: 6.08
- Projected Rushing Yards: 37.07
- Projected Rushing TDs: 0.28
- Projected Receiving Yards: 5.52
- Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03
Projections provided by numberFire
Penny 2022 Fantasy Performance
- With 48.2 fantasy points (9.6 per game), Penny was 59th at his position (and 227th in the league).
- Penny picked up 27.7 fantasy points -- 17 carries, 151 yards, 2 TDs -- in Week 4 versus the Detroit Lions, which was his best game last year.
- In Week 3 against the Atlanta Falcons, Penny put up 6.9 fantasy points (his second-best total last season), via these numbers: 14 carries, 66 yards.
- Penny picked up 1.5 fantasy points -- 6 carries, 15 yards -- in Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which ended up being his worst game of the season.
- Penny collected 5.4 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 54 yards -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was in Week 5 versus the New Orleans Saints.
Vikings Defensive Performance
- Last year, Minnesota allowed eight quarterbacks to put up over 300 passing yards in a game.
- Last year, the Vikings allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.
- Through the air last season, Minnesota gave up at least two passing touchdowns to six opposing QBs.
- Last season, the Vikings allowed two players to throw for three or more TDs in a game.
- Through the air, Minnesota gave up more than 100 receiving yards to six players last season.
- The Vikings allowed 21 players to secure a TD pass against them last season.
- Against Minnesota last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- In the ground game, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Vikings last season.
- In terms of run defense, Minnesota gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 14 players last season.
- Four players ran for multiple touchdowns in a game versus the Vikings last year.
