Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 28

The Texas Rangers versus the Chicago White Sox is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (60-71) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-101)

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Wednesday, August 28, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: NBCS-CHI

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-240) | CHW: (+198)

TEX: (-240) | CHW: (+198) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (-146) | CHW: +1.5 (+122)

TEX: -1.5 (-146) | CHW: +1.5 (+122) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Chris Flexen (White Sox) - 2-12, 5.34 ERA

The Rangers will call on Jack Leiter versus the White Sox and Chris Flexen (2-12). Leiter did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. When Flexen starts, the White Sox have gone 5-20-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 2-23 record in Flexen's 25 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (52.8%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

Chicago is a +198 underdog on the moneyline, while Texas is a -240 favorite on the road.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the White Sox. The Rangers are -146 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are +122.

Rangers versus White Sox on August 28 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -124 and the under set at +102.

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have been favorites in 67 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (53.7%) in those contests.

Texas has been listed as a favorite of -240 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 126 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rangers are 55-71-0 against the spread in their 126 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 24 of the 120 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (20%).

Chicago is 5-27 (winning just 15.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +198 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-64-5).

The White Sox have covered just 39.8% of their games this season, going 51-77-0 against the spread.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.400) thanks to 44 extra-base hits. He has a .244 batting average and an on-base percentage of .314.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 88th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Semien hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .158 with three walks and two RBI.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 121 hits. He is batting .270 this season and has 46 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 39th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Josh Smith leads Texas in OBP (.352) this season, fueled by 110 hits.

Adolis Garcia is batting .224 with a .286 OBP and 63 RBI for Texas this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has a slugging percentage of .405 and has 113 hits, both team-best numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .299.

He ranks 80th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 87th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Vaughn hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .412 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.

Andrew Benintendi has 16 doubles, 14 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .212. He's slugging .365 with an on-base percentage of .270.

He is currently 133rd in batting average, 136th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Gavin Sheets has an on-base percentage of .310, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is hitting .238 with 12 doubles, three triples and 31 walks.

Rangers vs White Sox Head to Head

7/25/2024: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 7/24/2024: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 7/23/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/22/2024: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/3/2023: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

5-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265) 8/2/2023: 11-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

11-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/1/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/21/2023: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2023: 7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A)

7-6 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: N/A) 6/19/2023: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

