Rangers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 9

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

Tuesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rangers vs Royals Game Info

Texas Rangers (32-33) vs. Kansas City Royals (27-39)

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2026

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and RSN

Rangers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | KC: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | KC: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+122) | KC: +1.5 (-146)

TEX: -1.5 (+122) | KC: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Rangers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 5-6, 4.10 ERA vs Stephen Kolek (Royals) - 3-1, 3.32 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Nathan Eovaldi (5-6) to the mound, while Stephen Kolek (3-1) will answer the bell for the Royals. When Eovaldi starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. Eovaldi's team has won 50% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-3). The Royals are 4-2-0 ATS in Kolek's six starts that had a set spread. The Royals are 4-1 in Kolek's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (56.8%)

Rangers vs Royals Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Royals reveal Texas as the favorite (-130) and Kansas City as the underdog (+110) despite being the home team.

Rangers vs Royals Spread

The Rangers are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +122 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -146.

Rangers vs Royals Over/Under

Rangers versus Royals, on June 9, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 17, or 53.1%, of the 32 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Texas has come away with a win four times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 27 of 65 chances this season.

The Rangers have posted a record of 34-31-0 against the spread this season.

The Royals have gone 13-22 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.1% of those games).

Kansas City has a 5-7 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

In the 63 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 29 times (29-34-0).

The Royals have a 28-35-0 record against the spread this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Josh Jung has 72 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .487. All three of those stats are best among Texas hitters this season. He has a .313 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks seventh in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Jung hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Ezequiel Duran is hitting .293 with 14 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .347.

He is 19th in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Jake Burger has 56 hits this season and has a slash line of .237/.290/.415.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .249 with a .330 OBP and 22 RBI for Texas this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 73 hits with a .354 on-base percentage and a .456 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Royals. He's batting .280.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 36th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia is batting .266 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 22 walks. He's slugging .378 with an on-base percentage of .327.

His batting average ranks 54th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 114th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino has nine doubles, two triples, six home runs and 30 walks while hitting .220.

Salvador Perez has six doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks while hitting .204.

Rangers vs Royals Head to Head

5/31/2026: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/30/2026: 7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/29/2026: 9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-1 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/21/2025: 6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/20/2025: 6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-3 TEX (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/19/2025: 5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/18/2025: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/19/2025: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/18/2025: 6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/17/2025: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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