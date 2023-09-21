Rangers vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

Odds updated as of 7:30 PM

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Seattle Mariners.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Rangers vs Mariners Game Info

Texas Rangers (84-68) vs. Seattle Mariners (84-68)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: BSSW

Rangers vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-130) | SEA: (+110)

TEX: (-130) | SEA: (+110) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+152) | SEA: +1.5 (-184)

TEX: -1.5 (+152) | SEA: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Rangers vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dane Dunning (Rangers) - 10-6, 3.84 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 8-5, 3.88 ERA

The probable starters are Dane Dunning (10-6) for the Rangers and Miller (8-5) for the Mariners. Dunning's team is 16-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Dunning's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 9-6. When Miller starts, the Mariners have gone 10-13-0 against the spread. The Mariners are 3-6 in Miller's nine starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rangers vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mariners win (51.6%)

Rangers vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mariners-Rangers, Seattle is the underdog at +110, and Texas is -130 playing at home.

Rangers vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are at the Rangers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mariners are +152 to cover the spread, and the Rangers are -184.

Rangers vs Mariners Over/Under

Rangers versus Mariners on September 22 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 61, or 61%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has come away with a win 50 times in 81 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 83 of 153 chances this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread mark of 83-70-0 in 153 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (23-23).

Seattle has gone 12-13 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer (48%).

The Mariners have played in 152 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 77 times (77-70-5).

The Mariners have put together a 72-80-0 record ATS this season.

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .471, fueled by 67 extra-base hits. He has a .279 batting average and an on-base percentage of .353.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 24th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Semien will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and seven RBI.

Corey Seager has 145 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which lead the Rangers this season. He's batting .329 and slugging .635.

His batting average is fourth among qualified players, his on-base percentage ninth, and his slugging percentage second.

Seager has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .091 with a double and an RBI.

Adolis Garcia is batting .243 with a .496 slugging percentage and 102 RBI this year.

Garcia enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Nate Lowe has been key for Texas with 160 hits, an OBP of .370 plus a slugging percentage of .426.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.498) and paces the Mariners in hits (176). He's batting .285 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 14th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 20th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford's .378 OBP paces his team. He has a batting average of .264 while slugging .429.

He ranks 64th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 78th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Cal Raleigh is batting .235 with 22 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 52 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .264 with 29 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 35 walks.

Rangers vs. Mariners Head to Head

6/4/2023: 12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

12-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/3/2023: 16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

16-6 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/2/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/10/2023: 4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

4-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/8/2023: 2-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

2-1 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/9/2023: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/29/2022: 10-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-9 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/28/2022: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/27/2022: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/14/2022: 5-3 TEX (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!