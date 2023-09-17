Rangers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17

Odds updated as of 11:29 AM

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Guardians Game Info

Texas Rangers (82-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (71-78)

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: MLB Network

Rangers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | CLE: (-106)

TEX: (-110) | CLE: (-106) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-178)

TEX: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-178) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-1, 3.80 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-5, 3.43 ERA

The probable pitchers are Cody Bradford (4-1) for the Rangers and Williams (2-5) for the Guardians. Bradford and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bradford's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Guardians have gone 7-8-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Guardians have a 3-7 record in Williams' 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (55.5%)

Rangers vs Guardians Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -106 underdog despite being at home.

Rangers vs Guardians Spread

The Rangers are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -178.

Rangers vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for the Rangers versus Guardians game on September 17 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.

Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rangers have been victorious in 59, or 61.5%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 59-37 when favored by -110 or more this year.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 80 of 149 chances this season.

The Rangers have an against the spread record of 81-68-0 in 149 games with a line this season.

The Guardians have put together a 30-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.1% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Cleveland has a 30-42 record (winning 41.7% of its games).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-81-2 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have collected a 76-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 65 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.

He is 31st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Corey Seager leads Texas with 143 hits and an OBP of .400 this season. He's batting .338 and slugging .655.

Among all qualified, he ranks second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.

Nate Lowe has collected 158 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.

Jonah Heim has 17 home runs, 85 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has put up an on-base percentage of .351 and has 155 hits, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .277 and slugging .479.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Steven Kwan is slugging .374 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is batting .316 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 27 walks.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .240 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.

Rangers vs. Guardians Head to Head

9/16/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/25/2022: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/16/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/14/2023: 12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/24/2022: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2022: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

