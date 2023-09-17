Rangers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 17
Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Cleveland Guardians.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rangers vs Guardians Game Info
- Texas Rangers (82-66) vs. Cleveland Guardians (71-78)
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: MLB Network
Rangers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-110) | CLE: (-106)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+146) | CLE: +1.5 (-178)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Rangers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Cody Bradford (Rangers) - 4-1, 3.80 ERA vs Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 2-5, 3.43 ERA
The probable pitchers are Cody Bradford (4-1) for the Rangers and Williams (2-5) for the Guardians. Bradford and his team are 2-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Bradford's team has won 33.3% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (1-2). The Guardians have gone 7-8-0 against the spread when Williams starts. The Guardians have a 3-7 record in Williams' 10 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rangers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Rangers win (55.5%)
Rangers vs Guardians Moneyline
- Texas is the favorite, -110 on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -106 underdog despite being at home.
Rangers vs Guardians Spread
- The Rangers are at the Guardians and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Rangers are +146 to cover the runline, with the Guardians being -178.
Rangers vs Guardians Over/Under
- The over/under for the Rangers versus Guardians game on September 17 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and -100 odds on the under.
Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends
- The Rangers have been victorious in 59, or 61.5%, of the 96 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Texas has a record of 59-37 when favored by -110 or more this year.
- Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 80 of 149 chances this season.
- The Rangers have an against the spread record of 81-68-0 in 149 games with a line this season.
- The Guardians have put together a 30-43 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.1% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, Cleveland has a 30-42 record (winning 41.7% of its games).
- The Guardians have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-81-2 record against the over/under.
- The Guardians have collected a 76-69-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.4% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .467, fueled by 65 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .349.
- He is 31st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Corey Seager leads Texas with 143 hits and an OBP of .400 this season. He's batting .338 and slugging .655.
- Among all qualified, he ranks second in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage.
- Nate Lowe has collected 158 base hits, an OBP of .375 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
- Jonah Heim has 17 home runs, 85 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez has put up an on-base percentage of .351 and has 155 hits, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .277 and slugging .479.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 29th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 30th in slugging percentage.
- Ramirez hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
- Steven Kwan is slugging .374 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .273 with an on-base percentage of .343.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 36th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage.
- Josh Naylor is batting .316 with 28 doubles, 17 home runs and 27 walks.
- Andres Gimenez is hitting .240 with 25 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 32 walks.
Rangers vs. Guardians Head to Head
- 9/16/2023: 2-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/15/2023: 12-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)
- 9/25/2022: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/16/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 7/14/2023: 12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/24/2022: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/23/2022: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
