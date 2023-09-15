Rangers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 15

Odds updated as of 3:41 PM

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Texas Rangers facing the Cleveland Guardians.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup.

Rangers vs Guardians Game Info

Texas Rangers (82-64) vs. Cleveland Guardians (69-78)

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Rangers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-120) | CLE: (+102)

TEX: (-120) | CLE: (+102) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160)

TEX: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rangers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jon Gray (Rangers) - 8-7, 3.78 ERA vs Lucas Giolito (Guardians) - 7-13, 4.89 ERA

The Rangers will give the ball to Jon Gray (8-7, 3.78 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Giolito (7-13, 4.89 ERA). When Gray starts, his team is 11-15-0 against the spread this season. Gray's team has a record of 9-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Giolito starts, the Guardians are 14-15-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Giolito's starts this season, and they went 3-15 in those games.

Rangers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (54.6%)

Rangers vs Guardians Moneyline

Texas is a -120 favorite on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a +102 underdog at home.

Rangers vs Guardians Spread

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Guardians. The Rangers are +132 to cover the spread, while the Guardians are -160.

Rangers vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 8 has been set for Rangers-Guardians on September 15, with the over being -102 and the under -120.

Rangers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Rangers have been chosen as favorites in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 59 times (62.1%) in those games.

This season Texas has come away with a win 54 times in 88 chances when named as a favorite of at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Rangers' games have gone over the total in 79 of their 147 opportunities.

The Rangers are 80-67-0 against the spread in their 147 games that had a posted line this season.

The Guardians have won 29 of the 72 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (40.3%).

Cleveland has gone 24-37 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (39.3%).

The Guardians have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-80-2 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have collected a 75-68-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.4% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien has an OPS of .817, fueled by an OBP of .349 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season. He has a .278 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 23rd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Semien has hit safely in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .304 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBI.

Corey Seager leads the Rangers in OBP (.404) and total hits (142) this season. He's batting .341 while slugging .661.

He ranks second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and first in slugging among qualified hitters.

Seager has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Nate Lowe has 156 hits this season and has a slash line of .277/.376/.435.

Lowe takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Jonah Heim has 17 home runs, 85 RBI and a batting average of .266 this season.

Heim brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has an on-base percentage of .350 and has 152 hits, both team-best numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .276 and slugging .479.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage is 35th, and he is 34th in slugging.

Steven Kwan's .373 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .272 with an on-base percentage of .341.

He is currently 39th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 123rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Josh Naylor is batting .308 with 27 doubles, 17 home runs and 27 walks.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .240 with 25 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

Rangers vs. Guardians Head to Head

7/15/2023: 2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

2-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 7/14/2023: 12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

12-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/16/2023: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/25/2022: 10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/24/2022: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2022: 6-3 CLE (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

