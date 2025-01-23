FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NHL

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Rangers take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

  • New York Rangers (23-20-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-20-6)
  • Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Rangers (-144)Flyers (+120)5.5Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (65%)

Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line

  • The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Rangers are +164 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -205.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

  • The over/under for Rangers-Flyers on January 23 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Rangers, Philadelphia is the underdog at +120, and New York is -144 playing at home.

