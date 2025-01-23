NHL
Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23
In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Rangers take on the Philadelphia Flyers.
Rangers vs Flyers Game Info
- New York Rangers (23-20-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-20-6)
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York
- Coverage: ESPN+
Rangers vs Flyers Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Rangers (-144)
|Flyers (+120)
|5.5
|Rangers (-1.5)
Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rangers win (65%)
Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Rangers are +164 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -205.
Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under
- The over/under for Rangers-Flyers on January 23 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.
Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Rangers, Philadelphia is the underdog at +120, and New York is -144 playing at home.