Rangers vs Flyers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 23

In NHL action on Thursday, the New York Rangers take on the Philadelphia Flyers.

Rangers vs Flyers Game Info

New York Rangers (23-20-4) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (22-20-6)

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York City, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Rangers (-144) Flyers (+120) 5.5 Rangers (-1.5)

Rangers vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (65%)

Rangers vs Flyers Puck Line

The Rangers are favored by 1.5 goals against the Flyers. The Rangers are +164 to cover the spread, while the Flyers are -205.

Rangers vs Flyers Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Flyers on January 23 is 5.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Rangers vs Flyers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Flyers-Rangers, Philadelphia is the underdog at +120, and New York is -144 playing at home.

