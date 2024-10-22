Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Rangers vs Canadiens Game Info

New York Rangers (4-0-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-3-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024

Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-205) Canadiens (+168) 6.5

Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (69.3%)

Rangers vs Canadiens Puck Line

A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Rangers vs Canadiens Over/Under

The over/under for Rangers-Canadiens on October 22 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Rangers vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Canadiens reveal New York as the favorite (-205) and Montreal as the underdog (+168) despite being the home team.

