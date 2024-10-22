menu item
NHL

Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

The New York Rangers are among the NHL teams playing on Tuesday, versus the Montreal Canadiens.

Rangers vs Canadiens Game Info

  • New York Rangers (4-0-1) vs. Montreal Canadiens (2-3-1)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Rangers vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Rangers (-205)Canadiens (+168)6.5

Rangers vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (69.3%)

Rangers vs Canadiens Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this matchup.

Rangers vs Canadiens Over/Under

  • The over/under for Rangers-Canadiens on October 22 is 6.5. The over is +112, and the under is -138.

Rangers vs Canadiens Moneyline

  • The moneyline numbers for Rangers vs. Canadiens reveal New York as the favorite (-205) and Montreal as the underdog (+168) despite being the home team.

