Rangers vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 9

The Texas Rangers will take on the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB action on Tuesday.

Rangers vs Brewers Game Info

Texas Rangers (75-70) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (89-56)

Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSWI

Rangers vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-116) | MIL: (-102)

TEX: (-116) | MIL: (-102) Spread: TEX: +1.5 (-184) | MIL: -1.5 (+152)

TEX: +1.5 (-184) | MIL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Rangers vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 9-8, 3.74 ERA vs Chad Patrick (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Jack Leiter (9-8) for the Rangers and Chad Patrick for the Brewers. Leiter's team is 15-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Leiter's team is 4-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Patrick and his team were moneyline underdogs each game he pitched a season ago.

Rangers vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (60%)

Rangers vs Brewers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Brewers-Rangers, Milwaukee is the underdog at -102, and Texas is -116 playing at home.

Rangers vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Rangers. The Brewers are +152 to cover, while the Rangers are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Rangers vs Brewers Over/Under

Rangers versus Brewers, on Sept. 9, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Rangers vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 45, or 64.3%, of the 70 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Texas has been victorious 43 times in 66 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over in 63 of their 144 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 144 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 78-66-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have gone 33-26 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.9% of those games).

Milwaukee is 27-25 (winning 51.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Brewers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 142 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 70 of those games (70-70-2).

The Brewers have put together an 81-61-0 record against the spread this season (covering 57% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford has 112 hits and an OBP of .341, both of which are tops among Texas hitters this season. He has a .245 batting average and a slugging percentage of .435.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 101st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 75th in slugging.

Josh Smith leads Texas in slugging percentage (.371) thanks to 33 extra-base hits. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified batters, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage 55th, and his slugging percentage 135th.

Josh Jung has 106 hits this season and has a slash line of .255/.297/.397.

Jung takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with two doubles and an RBI.

Jake Burger is batting .245 with a .278 OBP and 46 RBI for Texas this season.

Burger brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has a .444 slugging percentage, which leads the Brewers. He's batting .291 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 14th in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage.

William Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 78 walks while batting .261. He's slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He is currently 70th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Christian Yelich has 17 doubles, 27 home runs and 59 walks while batting .268.

Jackson Chourio has racked up 131 hits to lead his team.

Rangers vs Brewers Head to Head

9/8/2025: 5-0 TEX (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-0 TEX (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/26/2024: 6-5 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/25/2024: 3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/24/2024: 6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/20/2023: 6-2 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-2 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/19/2023: 6-1 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/18/2023: 9-8 MIL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

