Rams vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 2

Sunday's slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans.

Rams vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rams win (66.1%)

Rams vs Titans Point Spread

The Rams are 5.5-point favorites against the Titans. The Rams are -115 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -105 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Rams vs Titans Over/Under

A total of 42.5 points has been set for the Rams-Titans matchup on Sept. 14, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Rams vs Titans Moneyline

Tennessee is the underdog, +205 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -250 favorite despite being on the road.

Rams vs Titans Betting Trends

The Rams were 9-8-0 against the spread last year.

The Rams didn't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or more last season.

In 17 Los Angeles games last season, eight went over the total.

The Titans won only twice against the spread last year.

As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Tennessee had one win ATS (1-6) last year.

There were 10 Titans games (out of 17) that hit the over last season.

