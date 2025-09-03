Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025

The Pittsburgh Panthers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-2083) | Central Michigan: (+1060)

Pittsburgh: (-2083) | Central Michigan: (+1060) Spread: Pittsburgh: -21.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +21.5 (-110)

Pittsburgh: -21.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +21.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has covered the spread in every game this season.

Pittsburgh has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of one Pittsburgh games have hit the over this year.

Central Michigan hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.

Central Michigan and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.

Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Panthers win (93.5%)

Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Point Spread

Pittsburgh is favored by 21.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Central Michigan, the underdog, is -110.

Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Over/Under

Pittsburgh versus Central Michigan on Sept. 6 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Moneyline

Central Michigan is the underdog, +1060 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -2083 favorite.

Pittsburgh vs. Central Michigan Points Insights

The average implied total for the Panthers last season was 33.0 points, 4.0 fewer points than their implied total of 37 points in Saturday's game.

The Chippewas' average implied point total last season (29.7 points) is 13.7 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (16 points).

Pittsburgh vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Saturday, September 6, 2025 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Check out even more in-depth Pittsburgh vs. Central Michigan analysis on FanDuel Research.