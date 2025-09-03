Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 2 2025
The Pittsburgh Panthers are among the college football teams busy on Saturday, versus the Central Michigan Chippewas.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.
Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Pittsburgh: (-2083) | Central Michigan: (+1060)
- Spread: Pittsburgh: -21.5 (-110) | Central Michigan: +21.5 (-110)
- Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh has covered the spread in every game this season.
- Pittsburgh has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 21.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of one Pittsburgh games have hit the over this year.
- Central Michigan hasn't lost a game against the spread this year.
- Central Michigan and its opponent have yet to go over the total this season.
Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (93.5%)
Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Point Spread
Pittsburgh is favored by 21.5 points (-110 to cover) in this matchup. Central Michigan, the underdog, is -110.
Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Over/Under
Pittsburgh versus Central Michigan on Sept. 6 has an over/under of 52.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Pittsburgh vs Central Michigan Moneyline
Central Michigan is the underdog, +1060 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -2083 favorite.
Pittsburgh vs. Central Michigan Points Insights
- The average implied total for the Panthers last season was 33.0 points, 4.0 fewer points than their implied total of 37 points in Saturday's game.
- The Chippewas' average implied point total last season (29.7 points) is 13.7 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (16 points).
Pittsburgh vs. Central Michigan Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 6, 2025
- Game time: 12 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Acrisure Stadium
