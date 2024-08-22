Pirates vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 22

Odds updated as of 6:11 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the MLB squads busy on Thursday, versus the Cincinnati Reds.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Reds Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-67) vs. Cincinnati Reds (62-65)

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Thursday, August 22, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-148) | CIN: (+126)

PIT: (-148) | CIN: (+126) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

PIT: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Pirates vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes (Pirates) - 7-2, 2.30 ERA vs Nick Lodolo (Reds) - 9-5, 4.55 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Paul Skenes (7-2) versus the Reds and Nick Lodolo (9-5). Skenes and his team have a record of 8-7-0 against the spread when he starts. Skenes' team has a record of 8-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Reds have gone 10-10-0 ATS in Lodolo's 20 starts that had a set spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for three Lodolo starts this season -- they won every time.

Pirates vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (53.8%)

Pirates vs Reds Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +126 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the Pirates, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +140 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are -170.

Pirates vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 7 has been set for Pirates-Reds on August 22, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Reds Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in 23, or 52.3%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Pittsburgh has won four of 11 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 123 opportunities.

In 123 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 68-55-0 against the spread.

The Reds have put together a 28-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Cincinnati has gone 10-11 (47.6%).

In the 122 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Reds, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-59-5).

The Reds have collected a 69-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.6% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh OPS (.804) this season. He has a .280 batting average, an on-base percentage of .346, and a slugging percentage of .458.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 41st in slugging.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 111 hits. He is batting .262 this season and has 48 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 49th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Cruz has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a double, a triple, four walks and an RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .281 and a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

De La Cruz heads into this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a walk and three RBI.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has eight home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .280 this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.493) and leads the Reds in hits (125). He's batting .262 and with an on-base percentage of .345.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Spencer Steer has 28 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 55 walks while hitting .234. He's slugging .430 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 108th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 63rd in slugging percentage.

Jonathan India has racked up a team-best .356 on-base percentage.

Tyler Stephenson is hitting .250 with 21 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 34 walks.

Pirates vs Reds Head to Head

6/26/2024: 6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/25/2024: 9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/24/2024: 11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/19/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/18/2024: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/24/2023: 4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

4-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/23/2023: 13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

13-12 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/22/2023: 7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-5 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/13/2023: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/13/2023: 4-2 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.