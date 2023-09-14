Pirates vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 14

Odds updated as of 11:34 AM

MLB action on Thursday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates playing the Washington Nationals.

Pirates vs Nationals Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (68-78) vs. Washington Nationals (65-81)

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: MLB Network

Pirates vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-166) | WSH: (+140)

PIT: (-166) | WSH: (+140) Spread: PIT: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152)

PIT: -1.5 (+126) | WSH: +1.5 (-152) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Pirates vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 11-9, 4.23 ERA vs Josiah Gray (Nationals) - 7-11, 4.13 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (11-9) against the Nationals and Gray (7-11). When Keller starts, his team is 17-12-0 against the spread this season. Keller's team has a record of 5-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Nationals have gone 17-9-0 ATS in Gray's 26 starts with a set spread. The Nationals have a 9-16 record in Gray's 25 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pirates win (61.8%)

Pirates vs Nationals Moneyline

Pittsburgh is a -166 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +140 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Pirates. The Nationals are -152 to cover the spread, and the Pirates are +126.

Pirates vs Nationals Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Nationals on September 14 is 8.5. The over is -102, and the under is -120.

Pirates vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Pirates have come away with 18 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Pittsburgh has won two of five games when listed as at least -166 on the moneyline.

The Pirates' games have gone over the total in 73 of their 142 opportunities.

The Pirates are 73-69-0 against the spread in their 142 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Nationals have been the moneyline underdog 130 total times this season. They've gone 52-78 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +140 or longer, Washington has a 34-40 record (winning 45.9% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 140 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 67 times (67-69-4).

The Nationals are 73-67-0 against the spread this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has 141 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .473, both of which rank first among Pittsburgh hitters this season. He has a .272 batting average and an on-base percentage of .332.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 66th, and he is 40th in slugging.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .267 with 25 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks, while slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 61st, his on-base percentage 116th, and his slugging percentage 70th.

Hayes brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a walk and three RBI.

Jack Suwinski has 84 hits this season and has a slash line of .215/.340/.455.

Suwinski heads into this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 outings he is batting .323 with three doubles, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Connor Joe has been key for Pittsburgh with 87 hits, an OBP of .333 plus a slugging percentage of .412.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has a team-high slugging percentage (.476) and leads the Nationals in hits (155). He's batting .277 and with an on-base percentage of .326.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 29th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams has 22 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs and 27 walks while batting .248. He's slugging .422 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 102nd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Joey Meneses has 33 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 34 walks while batting .279.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .260 with 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Pirates vs. Nationals Head to Head

9/13/2023: 7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-6 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/12/2023: 5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/29/2023: 16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

16-1 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/29/2023: 6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/29/2022: 8-7 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/28/2022: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/27/2022: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/17/2022: 5-3 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-3 PIT (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/16/2022: 6-4 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

