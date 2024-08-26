Pirates vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

MLB action on Monday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Chicago Cubs.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Pirates vs Cubs Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (62-68) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-66)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT

Pirates vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-118) | CHC: (-100)

PIT: (-118) | CHC: (-100) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-200) | CHC: -1.5 (+164)

PIT: +1.5 (-200) | CHC: -1.5 (+164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 11-7, 3.76 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 8-8, 3.77 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (11-7) versus the Cubs and Jameson Taillon (8-8). When Keller starts, his team is 14-11-0 against the spread this season. Keller's team has been victorious in 58.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-5. The Cubs have gone 9-13-0 ATS in Taillon's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Cubs have a 6-5 record in Taillon's 11 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Pirates vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Cubs win (53.4%)

Pirates vs Cubs Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Pirates-Cubs, Pittsburgh is the favorite at -118, and Chicago is -100 playing on the road.

Pirates vs Cubs Spread

The Cubs are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Cubs are +164 to cover, while the Pirates are -200 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Cubs Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Pirates-Cubs on August 26, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Pirates have been victorious in 25, or 54.3%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Pittsburgh has been victorious 21 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 59 of their 127 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates are 71-56-0 against the spread in their 127 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cubs have been the moneyline underdog 62 total times this season. They've finished 30-32 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer, Chicago has a 23-27 record (winning 46% of its games).

The Cubs have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 128 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-68-5).

The Cubs are 59-69-0 ATS this season.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has an OPS of .794, fueled by an OBP of .343 to go with a slugging percentage of .451. He has a .279 batting average, as well.

He ranks 24th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh in total hits (116) this season while batting .265 with 50 extra-base hits. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .324.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging in MLB.

Cruz has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .314 with four doubles, a triple, five walks and four RBI.

Bryan De La Cruz has 121 hits this season and has a slash line of .242/.283/.393.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 96 hits, an OBP of .324 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Kiner-Falefa takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and an RBI.

Cubs Player Leaders

Ian Happ is batting .234 with 29 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 67 walks. He's slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .339.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average ranks 109th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .227 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .334.

He is currently 117th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Nico Hoerner has racked up a slugging percentage of .344, a team-high for the Cubs.

Cody Bellinger is hitting .271 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks.

Pirates vs Cubs Head to Head

5/19/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2024: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 5/17/2024: 9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-3 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/16/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/12/2024: 5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/11/2024: 10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

10-9 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/21/2023: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

8-6 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 9/20/2023: 13-7 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

13-7 PIT (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/27/2023: 10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-1 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/26/2023: 10-6 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.