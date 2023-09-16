Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

MLB action on Saturday includes the Philadelphia Phillies playing the St. Louis Cardinals.

Phillies vs Cardinals Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (80-67) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-82)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: MLB Network

Phillies vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-126) | STL: (+108)

PHI: (-126) | STL: (+108) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164)

PHI: -1.5 (+136) | STL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Phillies vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ranger Suárez (Phillies) - 2-6, 3.93 ERA vs Miles Mikolas (Cardinals) - 7-11, 4.75 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Ranger Suarez (2-6, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Mikolas (7-11, 4.75 ERA). Suarez and his team have a record of 11-9-0 against the spread when he starts. Suarez's team has a record of 6-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Cardinals are 13-17-0 against the spread when Mikolas starts. The Cardinals have a 4-8 record in Mikolas' 12 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (52.1%)

Phillies vs Cardinals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Phillies-Cardinals, Philadelphia is the favorite at -126, and St. Louis is +108 playing at home.

Phillies vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Cardinals are +136 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -164.

Phillies vs Cardinals Over/Under

The over/under for Phillies-Cardinals on September 16 is 9. The over is -122, and the under is -100.

Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Phillies have come away with 57 wins in the 96 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 46 times in 73 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 66 of 146 chances this season.

The Phillies are 68-78-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The Cardinals have won 44.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (30-37).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, St. Louis has a record of 19-26 (42.2%).

The Cardinals have played in 145 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-70-5).

The Cardinals have a 68-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.9% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Trea Turner leads Philadelphia in slugging percentage (.469) thanks to 62 extra-base hits. He has a .268 batting average and an on-base percentage of .319.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Kyle Schwarber has 16 doubles, a triple, 43 home runs and 118 walks. He's batting .197 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .345.

He is 137th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging among qualified hitters.

Bryson Stott has 154 hits this season and has a slash line of .286/.334/.432.

Alec Bohm has been key for Philadelphia with 140 hits, an OBP of .334 plus a slugging percentage of .433.

Bohm enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is batting .273 with 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .323.

Including all the qualified players in MLB, his batting average is 35th, his on-base percentage is 88th, and he is 44th in slugging.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .365 OBP while slugging .448. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .271.

He is currently 43rd in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 68th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .269 with 22 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 66 walks.

Tommy Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .243.

Phillies vs. Cardinals Head to Head

9/15/2023: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/27/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/26/2023: 12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 8/25/2023: 7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/8/2022: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/7/2022: 6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-3 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/11/2022: 6-1 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-1 STL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/10/2022: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2022: 1-0 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

1-0 PHI (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/8/2022: 2-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

