Phillies vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 29

The Philadelphia Phillies will face the Atlanta Braves in MLB action on Thursday.

Phillies vs Braves Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (78-55) vs. Atlanta Braves (73-60)

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Coverage: NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-162) | ATL: (+136)

PHI: (-162) | ATL: (+136) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+132) | ATL: +1.5 (-160)

PHI: -1.5 (+132) | ATL: +1.5 (-160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Phillies vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristopher Sanchez (Phillies) - 9-9, 3.51 ERA vs Charlie Morton (Braves) - 7-7, 4.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (9-9) to the mound, while Charlie Morton (7-7) will get the nod for the Braves. Sanchez and his team are 8-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Sanchez's team is 9-12 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Morton starts, the Braves are 10-14-0 against the spread. The Braves have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Morton's starts this season, and they went 1-4 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Braves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (62.2%)

Phillies vs Braves Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a +136 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Braves Spread

The Braves are at +1.5 on the runline against the Phillies. The Braves are -160 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are +132.

Phillies vs Braves Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Braves contest on August 29 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Braves Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 60 times (61.9%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 39 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Phillies' games have gone over the total in 59 of their 128 opportunities.

The Phillies have an against the spread mark of 62-66-0 in 128 games with a line this season.

The Braves have won 52.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (11-10).

Atlanta has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only two games this season, which it lost both.

The Braves have played in 131 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-79-4).

The Braves have collected a 60-71-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45.8% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season. He has a .291 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Bohm will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a walk and four RBI.

Bryce Harper has 124 hits, which is tops among Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .277 with 57 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .367.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 29th, his on-base percentage 13th, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .242 with 92 walks and 88 runs scored.

Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 126 hits, an OBP of .301 plus a slugging percentage of .418.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has racked up an on-base percentage of .382, a slugging percentage of .583, and has 154 hits, all club-highs for the Braves (while batting .309).

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks fifth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks sixth and he is fifth in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, four walks and four RBI.

Matt Olson is batting .231 with 30 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 52 walks. He's slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He is 117th in batting average, 92nd in on-base percentage and 61st in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jorge Soler has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 59 walks while hitting .236.

Orlando Arcia has 20 doubles, 13 home runs and 32 walks while batting .224.

Phillies vs Braves Head to Head

8/22/2024: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2024: 3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/7/2024: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/6/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/5/2024: 8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/31/2024: 5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 3/30/2024: 12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

12-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/29/2024: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 10/12/2023: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

