Phillies vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26
The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Houston Astros.
Phillies vs Astros Game Info
- Philadelphia Phillies (76-54) vs. Houston Astros (70-60)
- Date: Monday, August 26, 2024
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: Fox Sports 1
Phillies vs Astros Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | HOU: (+152)
- Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+115) | HOU: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Phillies vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 12-6, 2.73 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 9-6, 3.14 ERA
The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (12-6) for the Phillies and Ronel Blanco (9-6) for the Astros. When Wheeler starts, his team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team is 13-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros are 13-11-0 ATS in Blanco's 24 starts with a set spread. The Astros are 5-2 in Blanco's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Phillies vs Astros Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Phillies win (56.4%)
Phillies vs Astros Moneyline
- Philadelphia is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +152 underdog on the road.
Phillies vs Astros Spread
- The Astros are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +115 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -138.
Phillies vs Astros Over/Under
- The over/under for the Phillies versus Astros contest on August 26 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Phillies vs Astros Betting Trends
- The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (61.1%) in those games.
- Philadelphia has a record of 27-12 when favored by -180 or more this year.
- The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 125 opportunities.
- The Phillies are 61-64-0 against the spread in their 125 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Astros are 18-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.4% of those games).
- Houston has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.
- The Astros have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-74-4).
- The Astros have gone 64-66-0 ATS this season.
Phillies Player Leaders
- Alec Bohm has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season. He has a .294 batting average.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 12th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
- Bryce Harper has 120 hits, which leads Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .274 with 56 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .363.
- Among qualifying batters, he is 28th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.
- Harper has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three doubles and two RBI.
- Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 112 hits.
- Schwarber heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI.
- Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 124 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .417.
- Castellanos has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run and four RBI.
Astros Player Leaders
- Yordan Alvarez has 138 hits with a .395 on-base percentage, leading the Astros in both categories. He's batting .306 and slugging .545.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.
- Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.
- Jose Altuve has put up a team-best .442 slugging percentage.
- Yainer Diaz is hitting .301 with 21 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 19 walks.
