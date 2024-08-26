Phillies vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 26

Odds updated as of 6:14 p.m.

The MLB's Monday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Houston Astros.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup

Phillies vs Astros Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (76-54) vs. Houston Astros (70-60)

Date: Monday, August 26, 2024

Monday, August 26, 2024 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: Fox Sports 1

Phillies vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PHI: (-180) | HOU: (+152)

PHI: (-180) | HOU: (+152) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+115) | HOU: +1.5 (-138)

PHI: -1.5 (+115) | HOU: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler (Phillies) - 12-6, 2.73 ERA vs Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 9-6, 3.14 ERA

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (12-6) for the Phillies and Ronel Blanco (9-6) for the Astros. When Wheeler starts, his team is 12-11-0 against the spread this season. Wheeler's team is 13-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros are 13-11-0 ATS in Blanco's 24 starts with a set spread. The Astros are 5-2 in Blanco's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Phillies vs Astros Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Phillies win (56.4%)

Phillies vs Astros Moneyline

Philadelphia is the favorite, -180 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +152 underdog on the road.

Phillies vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +115 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -138.

Phillies vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Phillies versus Astros contest on August 26 has been set at 8, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Phillies vs Astros Betting Trends

The Phillies have been chosen as favorites in 95 games this year and have walked away with the win 58 times (61.1%) in those games.

Philadelphia has a record of 27-12 when favored by -180 or more this year.

The Phillies and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 59 of their 125 opportunities.

The Phillies are 61-64-0 against the spread in their 125 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 18-17 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.4% of those games).

Houston has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +152 or longer.

The Astros have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-74-4).

The Astros have gone 64-66-0 ATS this season.

Phillies Player Leaders

Alec Bohm has an OPS of .815, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .468 this season. He has a .294 batting average.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he is 12th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Bryce Harper has 120 hits, which leads Philadelphia batters this season. He's batting .274 with 56 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .521 with an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualifying batters, he is 28th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Harper has picked up a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with three doubles and two RBI.

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in OBP (.374) this season, fueled by 112 hits.

Schwarber heads into this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with three doubles, two walks and four RBI.

Nicholas Castellanos has been key for Philadelphia with 124 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .417.

Castellanos has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run and four RBI.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 138 hits with a .395 on-base percentage, leading the Astros in both categories. He's batting .306 and slugging .545.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he ranks fourth in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman has 25 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .260. He's slugging .448 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 55th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Jose Altuve has put up a team-best .442 slugging percentage.

Yainer Diaz is hitting .301 with 21 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 19 walks.

