Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's betting odds for the 2024 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Who will win the Masters? Bet on favorites like Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and others.
How to Bet on the 2024 Masters
Find the latest online sportsbook odds for winning the 2024 Masters Tournament here at FanDuel Sportsbook. With the top sportsbook in the United States, you can bet on the odds for each golfer to win the Masters. Beyond just the winner of the Green Jacket, we also offer a wide range of futures and prop bets for the event. Will Jon Rahm defend his title and solidify his status among golf's elite? Which golfers will make the cut after the second round? Who will be the top golfer from the United States? At FanDuel Sportsbook, you have more ways to win when betting on the 2024 Masters Tournament.
Who Has the Best Odds to Win the 2024 Masters Tournament
Entering Day 2, Scottie Scheffler leads the pack as the favorite to win the 2024 Masters Tournament with +130 odds. Bryson DeChambeau is next at +550 odds after a -7 score on Day 1, followed by Max Homa at +800, Rory McIlroy at +1600, and Joaquin Niemann rounding out the top contenders with +2800 odds to win the Masters. Other notable odds include Jon Rahm at +5000 odds to repeat as Masters champion, Tiger Woods at +17000 odds to win, and Brooks Koepka at +12000 odds. These odds are dynamic and will change as the event progresses throughout each day, so be sure to check back for updates on your favorite golfers and potential dark horses.
Where is the Masters 2024?
The Masters will be held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. It is always held in this location dating back to 1933.
Who is the favorite to win the 2024 Masters?
Scottie Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2024 Masters at FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds will fluctuate as we approach the event, so check the odds tables above or at FanDuel Sportsbook to get the most up-to-date odds.
What is the Dead Heat Rule and how does it affect my golf bets?
"Dead heat" rules happen when two or more sides of a bet are tied at the end of the match or game. This means there are more winners than expected. Some of golf bets that could get a dead heat ruling include wagers like Round 1 leader, Day 1 winner, Top 10, Top 20, etc. when multiple golfers are tied with the same score. In dead heats, half the stake is applied to the selection at full odds and the other half is lost. If more than two “dead heats” are declared, the stake is proportioned accordingly. Find more information about FanDuel Dead Heat Grading here.
Will Tiger Woods play in the 2024 Masters?
Tiger Woods is planning on playing in the 2024 Masters. Woods has won the Masters five times, but will be a longshot to win this year. At FanDuel Sportsbook, you can bet on where Tiger Woods will finish, if he will make the cut, and many other prop bets for the 2024 Masters.