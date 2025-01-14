NHL
Penguins vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14
The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Penguins vs Kraken Game Info
- Pittsburgh Penguins (18-19-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-23-3)
- Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Penguins vs Kraken Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Penguins (-134)
|Kraken (+112)
|6.5
|Penguins (-1.5)
Penguins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (52.8%)
Penguins vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Penguins. The Kraken are -225 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +180.
Penguins vs Kraken Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Kraken matchup on January 14, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.
Penguins vs Kraken Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Kraken reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-134) and Seattle as the underdog (+112) on the road.