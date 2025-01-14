Penguins vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 14

The Pittsburgh Penguins will take on the Seattle Kraken in NHL action on Tuesday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penguins vs Kraken Game Info

Pittsburgh Penguins (18-19-8) vs. Seattle Kraken (18-23-3)

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Penguins vs Kraken Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Penguins (-134) Kraken (+112) 6.5 Penguins (-1.5)

Penguins vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (52.8%)

Penguins vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Penguins. The Kraken are -225 to cover the spread, and the Penguins are +180.

Penguins vs Kraken Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Penguins-Kraken matchup on January 14, with the over available at +112 and the under at -138.

Penguins vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Penguins vs. Kraken reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-134) and Seattle as the underdog (+112) on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!