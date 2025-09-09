Patrick Mahomes Fantasy Football Week 2: Stats and Projections vs. Eagles

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will meet the Philadelphia Eagles -- whose passing defense was ranked first in the NFL last season (174.2 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Mahomes worth considering for his next matchup versus the Eagles? Scroll down, because we can help you make the right call.

Thinking about playing Mahomes this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Patrick Mahomes Week 2 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles Game Date: September 14, 2025

September 14, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 20.0

20.0 Projected Passing Yards: 242.75

242.75 Projected Passing TDs: 1.55

1.55 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.23

41.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Mahomes 2024 Fantasy Performance

With 281.9 fantasy points (17.6 per game) in 2024, Mahomes ranked 15th in the NFL and 12th at his position.

Mahomes accumulated 26.0 fantasy points in his one game this season. He connected on 24 of 39 passes for 258 yards, throwing for one touchdown with zero interceptions, and ran for 57 yards on six carries tacking on one TD.

Mahomes accumulated 30.1 fantasy points -- 18-of-26 (69.2%), 245 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 11 carries, 43 yards, 2 TDs -- in his best game last season (Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills).

In Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers, Mahomes recorded 28.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the year), with this stat line: 27-of-37 (73%), 269 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 60 yards.

In his worst game of the year, Mahomes ended up with 12.1 fantasy points -- 16-of-27 (59.3%), 154 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs; 5 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers.

In his second-worst fantasy performance of the year, Mahomes finished with 12.5 points -- 16-of-25 (64%), 177 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. That was in Week 2 versus the Houston Texans.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Eagles Defensive Performance

Against Philadelphia last year, one player recorded more than 300 passing yards in a game.

Last year, the Eagles allowed 13 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Philadelphia last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

In the passing game, the Eagles gave up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing quarterback last year.

Versus Philadelphia last season, three players racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

In terms of pass defense, the Eagles allowed a touchdown reception to 20 players last season.

Philadelphia allowed two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to just two players last season.

On the ground, one player put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Eagles last season.

Against Philadelphia last season, eight players rushed for at least one TD.

The Eagles gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to just one player last year.

Want more data and analysis on Patrick Mahomes? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.