Pat Kelsey on Chucky Hepburn: "He Lets You Sleep Like a Baby."

Pat Kelsey knew that he was getting a very good point guard when Louisville landed Chucky Hepburn out of the transfer portal, but he didn't know that he was going to get what Hepburn has become.

"He lets you sleep like a baby as a coach," Kelsey said this week on the College Hoops Today Podcast. "You know you can give him the ball at 7 a.m. and he'll get it back to you at 7 p.m."

Hepburn spent the first three years of his college career at Wisconsin before opting to leave the Badgers following the conclusion of last season. He's currently enjoying the best year of his college career as he's averaging 15.1 points, 6.4 assists, and 3.5 rebounds.

The Cards are 16-6 and will next visit Boston College on Wednesday.

Louisville is ranked 23rd in this week's ROTHSTEIN 45.

Louisville Regular Season ACC Wins 2024-25 Over 16.5 @ Under 16.5 More odds in Sportsbook

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for NCAA basketball odds? Check out all of the college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Jon Rothstein is not a FanDuel employee. The reporting of Rothstein is not subject to FanDuel's verification and does not represent the views or input of FanDuel. Betting based on Rothstein's reporting will not guarantee a successful outcome. Always do your own due diligence and use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

Rothstein has been a college basketball insider for CBS Sports since 2010 and a contributor to the CBS Broadcast Network since 2016. He joined FanDuel in 2022 as a Content Creator. Rothstein is also the host of the College Hoops Today Podcast via Compass Media Networks.