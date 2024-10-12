Panthers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Florida Panthers facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

Florida Panthers (1-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-3)

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-128) Sabres (+106) - Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (55.1%)

Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Sabres are -235 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +190.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers vs Sabres October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline

Florida is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

