NHL

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL's Saturday slate includes the Florida Panthers facing the Buffalo Sabres.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Sabres Game Info

  • Florida Panthers (1-1) vs. Buffalo Sabres (0-3)
  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Venue: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Panthers (-128)Sabres (+106)-Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (55.1%)

Panthers vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals at home against the Panthers. The Sabres are -235 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +190.

Panthers vs Sabres Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Panthers vs Sabres October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Panthers vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Florida is the favorite, -128 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

