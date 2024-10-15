Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers face the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Florida Panthers (2-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1)
- Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio
- Coverage: NHL Network
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Panthers (-184)
|Blue Jackets (+152)
|Panthers (-1.5)
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Panthers win (62.1%)
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Blue Jackets are -166 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +138.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- The over/under for the Panthers vs Blue Jackets October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Blue Jackets reveal Florida as the favorite (-184) and Columbus as the underdog (+152) despite being the home team.