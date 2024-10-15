Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 15

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Florida Panthers face the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Florida Panthers (2-2) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (1-1)

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena -- Columbus, Ohio Coverage: NHL Network

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-184) Blue Jackets (+152) - Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Panthers win (62.1%)

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Panthers. The Blue Jackets are -166 to cover the spread, and the Panthers are +138.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers vs Blue Jackets October 15 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Panthers vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Panthers vs. Blue Jackets reveal Florida as the favorite (-184) and Columbus as the underdog (+152) despite being the home team.

