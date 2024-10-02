Orioles vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for AL Wild Card Game 2 on Oct. 2

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

On Wednesday in the MLB, the Baltimore Orioles are playing the Kansas City Royals in Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Royals Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (91-71) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76)

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 Time: 4:38 p.m. ET

4:38 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: ESPN

Orioles vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-152) | KC: (+128)

BAL: (-152) | KC: (+128) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166)

BAL: -1.5 (+138) | KC: +1.5 (-166) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Orioles vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin (Orioles) - 10-9, 3.59 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 16-9, 3.00 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Zach Eflin (10-9, 3.59 ERA) against the Royals and Seth Lugo (16-9, 3.00 ERA). Eflin and his team are 18-9-0 ATS this season when he starts. Eflin's team is 12-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Lugo starts, the Royals have gone 19-14-0 against the spread. The Royals are 7-7 in Lugo's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Orioles win (56.1%)

Orioles vs Royals Moneyline

Baltimore is a -152 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +128 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Royals Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Royals. The Orioles are +138 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -166.

Orioles vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Royals game on Oct. 2 has been set at 7.5, with -104 odds on the over and -118 odds on the under.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 110 games this season and have come away with the win 65 times (59.1%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a record of 33-24 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have gone over in 85 of their 154 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 154 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 86-68-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (36-42).

Kansas City has an 8-16 record (winning just 33.3% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 159 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 71 of those games (71-86-2).

The Royals have an 87-72-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54.7% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore with 177 hits and an OBP of .364, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .529. He's batting .281.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 11th in slugging.

Anthony Santander has 25 doubles, two triples, 44 home runs and 58 walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .308.

Among qualifiers, he ranks 107th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 15th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is batting .250 with a .391 slugging percentage and 79 RBI this year.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Baltimore with 117 hits, an OBP of .334 plus a slugging percentage of .427.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .389, a slugging percentage of .588, and has 211 hits, all club-bests for the Royals (while batting .332).

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks first in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Witt heads into this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .211 with two walks and two RBI.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 30 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 40 walks while batting .262. He's slugging .446 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 50th, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 48th in slugging.

Salvador Perez is hitting .271 with 28 doubles, 27 home runs and 44 walks.

Maikel Garcia is batting .231 with 27 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 42 walks.

Orioles vs Royals Head to Head

10/1/2024: 1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

1-0 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/21/2024: 5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-0 BAL (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/20/2024: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/19/2024: 9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/2/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/1/2024: 6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

6-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/11/2023: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/10/2023: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/9/2023: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/4/2023: 13-10 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!