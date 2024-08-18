Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 18

Odds updated as of 1:15 p.m.

The MLB's Sunday slate includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (72-52) vs. Boston Red Sox (65-57)

Date: Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sunday, August 18, 2024 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-122) | BOS: (+104)

BAL: (-122) | BOS: (+104) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-184) | BOS: -1.5 (+152)

BAL: +1.5 (-184) | BOS: -1.5 (+152) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Albert Suarez (Orioles) - 5-4, 3.39 ERA vs Kutter Crawford (Red Sox) - 8-9, 4.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Albert Suarez (5-4) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (8-9) will answer the bell for the Red Sox. Suarez's team is 7-9-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Suarez's team has been victorious in 60% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-4. When Crawford starts, the Red Sox are 10-14-0 against the spread. The Red Sox are 4-8 in Crawford's 12 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (56.2%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Sox-Orioles, Boston is the underdog at +104, and Baltimore is -122 playing at home.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Red Sox are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Red Sox are +152 to cover, while the Orioles are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles versus Red Sox on August 18 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have won in 55, or 61.1%, of the 90 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Baltimore has a record of 46-31 when favored by -122 or more this year.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 67 of 116 chances this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 64-52-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Sox have won 29 of the 56 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, Boston has a record of 17-19 (47.2%).

The Red Sox have played in 120 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-50-5).

The Red Sox have covered 47.5% of their games this season, going 57-63-0 against the spread.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 140 hits and an OBP of .375 to go with a slugging percentage of .559. All three of those stats rank first among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .289 batting average, as well.

He is 21st in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging among qualifying hitters in the majors.

Anthony Santander is batting .240 with 20 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 40 walks, while slugging .527 with an on-base percentage of .308.

His batting average ranks 98th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 101st, and his slugging percentage 14th.

Adley Rutschman has collected 117 base hits, an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Baltimore with 93 hits, an OBP of .357 plus a slugging percentage of .450.

O'Hearn enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with two walks.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has totaled 124 hits with a .378 on-base percentage, leading the Red Sox in both statistics. He's batting .297 and slugging .592.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average is 11th, his on-base percentage is 11th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Jarren Duran is slugging .502 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .290 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average ranks 17th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .262 with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Tyler O'Neill is batting .272 with 16 doubles, 22 home runs and 38 walks.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/16/2024: 12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

12-10 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/27/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2024: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/30/2023: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

