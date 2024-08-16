Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 16

Odds updated as of 6:15 p.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox.

Orioles vs Red Sox Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (72-50) vs. Boston Red Sox (63-57)

Date: Friday, August 16, 2024

Friday, August 16, 2024 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: NESN

Orioles vs Red Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-184) | BOS: (+154)

BAL: (-184) | BOS: (+154) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137)

BAL: -1.5 (+114) | BOS: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Orioles vs Red Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Corbin Burnes (Orioles) - 12-4, 2.71 ERA vs Brennan Bernardino (Red Sox) - 4-3, 4.02 ERA

The Orioles will give the nod to Corbin Burnes (12-4) versus the Red Sox and Brennan Bernardino (4-3). When Burnes starts, his team is 15-8-0 against the spread this season. Burnes' team has been victorious in 69.6% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 16-7. Bernardino has started two games with set spreads, and the Red Sox went 1-1-0. The Red Sox were named the moneyline underdog for two Bernardino starts this season -- they lost both.

Orioles vs Red Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Orioles win (59.3%)

Orioles vs Red Sox Moneyline

Baltimore is a -184 favorite on the moneyline, while Boston is a +154 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Red Sox Spread

The Orioles are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Red Sox. The Orioles are +114 to cover the spread, while the Red Sox are -137.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Orioles-Red Sox on August 16, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Orioles vs Red Sox Betting Trends

The Orioles have come away with 55 wins in the 89 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 11-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -184 or more on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 115 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Orioles have an against the spread record of 64-51-0 in 115 games with a line this season.

The Red Sox have won 28 of the 55 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (50.9%).

Boston has played as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Red Sox have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 64 times this season for a 64-50-5 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 56-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in OBP (.374), slugging percentage (.558) and total hits (138) this season. He has a .289 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .429 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Anthony Santander is hitting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, 36 home runs and 39 walks, while slugging .536 with an on-base percentage of .310.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 14th in slugging percentage.

Adley Rutschman is batting .267 with a .424 slugging percentage and 69 RBI this year.

Ryan O'Hearn has been key for Baltimore with 91 hits, an OBP of .355 plus a slugging percentage of .451.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Jarren Duran has a .496 slugging percentage, which paces the Red Sox. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Rafael Devers has 121 hits with a .377 OBP to pace his team in both. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .579.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and sixth in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Ceddanne Rafaela is batting .265 with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 15 walks.

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .271 with 24 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.

Orioles vs Red Sox Head to Head

8/15/2024: 5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/29/2024: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/28/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/27/2024: 11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/11/2024: 9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

9-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/10/2024: 7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-5 BAL (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/9/2024: 7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2023: 6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-1 BOS (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 9/30/2023: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/29/2023: 3-0 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

