Orioles vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

Guardians vs Orioles Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (73-81) vs. Baltimore Orioles (95-58)

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: BSGL

Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | BAL: (-102)

CLE: (-116) | BAL: (-102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152)

CLE: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Guardians) - 5-6, 3.77 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 12-5, 4.17 ERA

The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber (5-6) against the Orioles and Kremer (12-5). Bieber's team is 8-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bieber's team has been victorious in 46.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-7. The Orioles are 19-9-0 ATS in Kremer's 28 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 12-3 in those games.

Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Guardians win (51%)

Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline

Baltimore is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -116 favorite at home.

Guardians vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Orioles are +152 to cover, while the Guardians are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under

Guardians versus Orioles, on September 22, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Guardians have come away with 38 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Cleveland has a record of 34-33 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 150 opportunities.

In 150 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 78-72-0 against the spread.

The Orioles are 42-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 59.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 36-24 (60%).

In the 147 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-59-12).

The Orioles are 86-61-0 ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.353) and total hits (160) this season. He's batting .277 batting average while slugging .478.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Steven Kwan has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season. He's batting .275.

Among all qualified, he ranks 35th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.

Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI.

Josh Naylor is batting .313 with a .502 slugging percentage and 94 RBI this year.

Andres Gimenez has 13 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Gimenez has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, a triple and five RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has put up a team-best OBP (.368) and slugging percentage (.430). He's batting .273.

He ranks 40th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Rutschman takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.

Gunnar Henderson's 137 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Anthony Santander is hitting .251 with 39 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks.

Austin Hays is hitting .277 with 36 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.

Guardians vs. Orioles Head to Head

9/21/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

5-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/31/2023: 12-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

12-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/30/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/29/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-0 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/30/2022: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/1/2022: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

3-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 8/31/2022: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

