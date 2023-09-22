Orioles vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 22
The MLB's Friday slate includes the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Baltimore Orioles.
Guardians vs Orioles Game Info
- Cleveland Guardians (73-81) vs. Baltimore Orioles (95-58)
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio
- Coverage: BSGL
Guardians vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: CLE: (-116) | BAL: (-102)
- Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-184) | BAL: -1.5 (+152)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Guardians vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Guardians) - 5-6, 3.77 ERA vs Dean Kremer (Orioles) - 12-5, 4.17 ERA
The Guardians will call on Shane Bieber (5-6) against the Orioles and Kremer (12-5). Bieber's team is 8-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Bieber's team has been victorious in 46.2% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-7. The Orioles are 19-9-0 ATS in Kremer's 28 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Kremer's starts this season, and they went 12-3 in those games.
Guardians vs Orioles Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Guardians win (51%)
Guardians vs Orioles Moneyline
- Baltimore is a -102 underdog on the moneyline, while Cleveland is a -116 favorite at home.
Guardians vs Orioles Spread
- The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Orioles are +152 to cover, while the Guardians are -184 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.
Guardians vs Orioles Over/Under
- Guardians versus Orioles, on September 22, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Guardians vs Orioles Betting Trends
- The Guardians have come away with 38 wins in the 72 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Cleveland has a record of 34-33 when favored by -116 or more this year.
- The Guardians and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 65 of their 150 opportunities.
- In 150 games with a line this season, the Guardians have a mark of 78-72-0 against the spread.
- The Orioles are 42-29 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 59.2% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Baltimore has a record of 36-24 (60%).
- In the 147 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-59-12).
- The Orioles are 86-61-0 ATS this season.
Guardians Player Leaders
- Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland in OBP (.353) and total hits (160) this season. He's batting .277 batting average while slugging .478.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 29th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Steven Kwan has an OPS of .727, fueled by an OBP of .348 and a team-best slugging percentage of .379 this season. He's batting .275.
- Among all qualified, he ranks 35th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 117th in slugging percentage.
- Kwan takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and four RBI.
- Josh Naylor is batting .313 with a .502 slugging percentage and 94 RBI this year.
- Andres Gimenez has 13 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.
- Gimenez has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .476 with a double, a triple and five RBI.
Orioles Player Leaders
- Adley Rutschman has put up a team-best OBP (.368) and slugging percentage (.430). He's batting .273.
- He ranks 40th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 76th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.
- Rutschman takes a five-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .474 with five doubles, a home run, two walks and five RBI.
- Gunnar Henderson's 137 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .258 while slugging .496 with an on-base percentage of .327.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 78th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Anthony Santander is hitting .251 with 39 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks.
- Austin Hays is hitting .277 with 36 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks.
Guardians vs. Orioles Head to Head
- 9/21/2023: 5-2 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 5/31/2023: 12-8 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 5/30/2023: 8-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/29/2023: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/30/2022: 5-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 9/1/2022: 3-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 8/31/2022: 4-0 BAL (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
