NHL

Oilers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Oilers vs Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 22

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Carolina Hurricanes.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Hurricanes Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (2-4) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (2-2)
  • Date: Tuesday, October 22, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Hurricanes Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Oilers (-144)Hurricanes (+120)6.5

Oilers vs Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Oilers win (50.8%)

Oilers vs Hurricanes Puck Line

  • A line has not yet been set for this contest.

Oilers vs Hurricanes Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Oilers-Hurricanes matchup on October 22, with the over available at +102 and the under at -124.

Oilers vs Hurricanes Moneyline

  • Carolina is the underdog, +120 on the moneyline, while Edmonton is a -144 favorite at home.

